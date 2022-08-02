Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) versus MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Financial Contrast

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 106.38 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 12.00 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MAG Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MAG Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAG Silver currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given MAG Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

