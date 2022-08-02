Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

