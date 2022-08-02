Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Trading of Immuneering
Immuneering Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
