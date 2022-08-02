Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Keating bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 47.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the first quarter worth about $373,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

