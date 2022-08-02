Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.44. 3,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

