Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 430.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Impinj worth $37,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 827.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,534.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,270. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

