Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider John Langston Acquires 284 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider John Langston bought 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,505.58).

Inchcape Price Performance

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 848 ($10.39) on Tuesday. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 615 ($7.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 731.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 735.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Inchcape

INCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.15) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.27) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

