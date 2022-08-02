Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.73% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $6,501,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.