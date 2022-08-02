Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

