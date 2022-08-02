Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

