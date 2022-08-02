Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to a negative rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.96 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

