Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a negative rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

