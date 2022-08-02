Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.92.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. Intel has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

