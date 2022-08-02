Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28. 7,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 113,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.
