Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATO. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

