Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.48 and last traded at $83.12. 22,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 82,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42.
