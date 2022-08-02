Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09. 3,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24.
