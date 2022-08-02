Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Down 1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.60. 43,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 67,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.
