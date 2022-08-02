Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $75.04. Approximately 107,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 92,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.