Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.72 and last traded at $168.84. Approximately 62,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 84,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.75.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

