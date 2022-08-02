Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.21. 19,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 18,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

