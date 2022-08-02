Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $28.47. 177,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 145,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.