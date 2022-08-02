Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.21. 366,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 375,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.
