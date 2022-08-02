Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 136,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 249,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.
