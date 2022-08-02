Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.25 and last traded at $131.13. 9,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.83.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.