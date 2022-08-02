Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 11,778,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,069,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.