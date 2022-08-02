Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $844,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $269.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

