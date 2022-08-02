Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after buying an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

