Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.29. 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVMM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.