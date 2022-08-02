Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.29. 840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVMM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares during the last quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.