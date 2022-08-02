Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.73. 298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32.
