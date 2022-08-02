Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Up 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $105.46. Approximately 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.