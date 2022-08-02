Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.54 and last traded at $150.50. 4,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.