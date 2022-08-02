Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $91.89. 5,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.