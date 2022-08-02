Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.51 and last traded at $91.89. 5,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83.

