Invitae (NVTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/26/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/21/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/19/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

