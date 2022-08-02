iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

