iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Silver Trust worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,343,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 312,100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
