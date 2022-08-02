iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

