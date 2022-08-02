iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.64% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

