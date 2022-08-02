iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.79% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.