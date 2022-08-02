iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,588,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,111,000 after buying an additional 180,674 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,973,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

