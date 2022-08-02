Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Jacob Forward ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

