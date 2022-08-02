John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Up 7.9%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $52.11. Approximately 224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

