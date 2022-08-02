Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

