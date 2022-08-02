Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

