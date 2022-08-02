JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €65.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($71.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €47.81 ($49.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($139.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

