JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

