JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $250,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 206,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,572,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,369,000 after buying an additional 89,468 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12,840.2% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 647,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.