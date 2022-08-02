JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.