JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 513.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 154,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

