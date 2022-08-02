Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.50 ($2.24).

JUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($153,167.50). In other news, insider Roger Yates acquired 100,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($153,167.50). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 1,001 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,207.82).

JUP opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.22. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.20 ($3.43). The company has a market capitalization of £704.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

