Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 158297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.